Slade Bolden, Anthony Brown among Ravens undrafted rookie signings

The Ravens officially announced the signing of 17 undrafted rookie free agents on Friday.

Six wide receivers are part of the group, including Slade Bolden. Bolden had 68 receptions for 712 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games at Alabama and he also has experience returning kicks.

They also signed Fort Valley State’s Shemar Bridges, California’s Trevon Clark, Mississippi State’s Makai Polk, The Citadel’s Raleigh Webb, and Oregon’s Devon Williams.

Williams caught passes from quarterback Anthony Brown while at the Pac-12 school and the two players remain teammates in Baltimore. Brown signed with the Ravens after throwing for 2,989 yards and rushing for 658 yards for the Ducks last year.

N.C. State running back Ricky Person, South Dakota State tackle Aron Johnson, Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon, UTSA linebacker Chuck Wiley, Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain, Michigan linebacker John Ross, Newberry cornerback David Vereen, Villanova cornerback Denzel Williams, and Georgia State safety Chris Moore are the other 11 new Ravens.

