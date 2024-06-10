SL Benfica hoping to increase Joao Neves and Antonio Silva’s price after the Euros

Manchester United’s efforts to secure the services of Benfica midfielder João Neves have encountered a significant obstacle.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, United’s €60 million bid for Neves has been swiftly turned down by Benfica president Rui Costa.

The rationale behind this rejection is rooted in Benfica’s strategic decision to wait until after the European Championship, with the hope that Neves’ value will skyrocket on the international stage.

This move indicates Benfica’s broader strategy with their most coveted talents, João Neves and António Silva.

Both players are poised to play crucial roles for Portugal at Euro 2024, and a strong performance could significantly inflate their market value.

Benfica’s President, Rui Costa is confident that holding onto these players until after the tournament will attract even higher bids from Europe’s elite clubs, including Man United.

A similar strategy was employed with Enzo Fernández, who was sold to Chelsea for a hefty sum after a stellar showing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Costa’s plan is clear: retain the players through the summer, allow them to shine on the international stage, and reap financial rewards.

Neves, a dynamic midfielder, has already drawn comparisons to some of the greats due to his vision and passing ability.

On the other hand, Silva has been a rock in defence and is seen as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

This scenario puts United in a precarious position.

Should they wait, there is a risk that the players’ price could become prohibitively high, especially if they have an outstanding tournament.

Moreover, other top clubs might enter the fray, creating a bidding war that could further increase the price.

