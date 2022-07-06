Skyy Moore named X-Factor for Chiefs’ offense in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs face some questions heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The folks at Pro Football Focus believe the biggest question the team faces is how the loss of Tyreek Hill will impact the team’s offense. They also see a potential answer to that question.

In a recent article, PFF’s Ben Linsey ranked all 32 rosters in the league, naming their biggest strength, weakness and a potential X-Factor for the team. The Chiefs ranked as the No. 9 roster in the NFL, which is a little surprising given some big offseason departures on both sides of the ball. The team’s X-Factor was rookie second-round WR Skyy Moore, who could be the answer to that pesky burning question.

Here is what Linsey had to say about Moore:

“The biggest question surrounding the Chiefs this season will be how the Tyreek Hill loss impacts their offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be asked to replicate various elements of what Hill added, but the most intriguing offseason addition at wide receiver might be Skyy Moore. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan led the FBS in missed tackles forced after the catch (26) in 2021, and he could operate both in the slot and outside in Kansas City’s offense this season.”

There is one problem with Linsey’s look at the Chiefs’ roster, which is that it seems to overlook Mecole Hardman in favor of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Moore. Besides that one oversight, this X-Factor selection feels like it’s right on target.

Moore’s ability to pick up the offense and contribute quickly in Kansas City could be the difference between fielding an average receiver group and an elite one. He won’t be replicating everything that Hill can do, but elusiveness is one of the bright spots of his game. In college, Moore got open with great releases off the line of scrimmage, but he also was one of the best receivers after the catch in the 2022 NFL draft.

Andy Reid’s offense has been considered one that is notoriously tough for rookie receivers to pick up right away. In Moore’s case, he won’t be under a ton of pressure to come in and perform immediately because of the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. I think that can be beneficial to his development, allowing him to take a more natural path to perhaps becoming that X-Factor in the offense. He’s already taking extra time to work and build chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, which is a good start.

