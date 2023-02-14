Skyy Moore joins 'NFL Now' to discuss his Super Bowl LVII performance
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore joins "NFL Now" to discuss his Super Bowl LVII performance.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
One area Howie Roseman must fix this offseason, big decisions ahead and more in our bonus Eagles observations following the team's Super Bowl loss. By Reuben Frank
Fittingly, or not, the Raiders and their nine-year quarterback will officially divorce on Valentine’s Day. Derek Carr must exit the roster by 3:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If not, he’ll be on the roster when NFL business commences on Wednesday, February 15. Which would result in $40.4 million in injury guarantees converting to full guarantees. [more]
The Eagles' offseason changes began right away Tuesday as a top assistant coach leaves. Here's how they can replace him:
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The Indianapolis Colts hired away the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl, where they lost to Kansas City.
At the end of Super Bowl 57 the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious. As their players stormed the field to celebrate with their teammates and families, a former Michigan quarterback took a break from the celebration to announce he was retiring. Henne has served as the primary backup in Kansas City for the last 4 seasons.