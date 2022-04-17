Is Skyy Moore good enough to convince Cowboys to throw away draft commandments?

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore has a versatile background, with experience playing quarterback and defensive back. He was quite good at both, but he found his career future at the wideout position and has seen his stock rise over the last several months once people dove into his film.

He brought home the honors of being two-time Allegheny Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and was also named Defensive Player of the Year. At Western Michigan, he earned First team All-MAC in 2019. He is a shorter player who has had success in the slot, as well as an outside receiver. Is he good enough, though, to have Dallas forgo their draft commandments and take a Group of 5 prospect who wasn’t a 30 visitor?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 5-foot-10

Listed Weight: 195 pounds

Jersey Number: 24

Stats (2021): 95 catches, 1292 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 1 carry, 10 yards

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Ball State (2020), Michigan (2021), Pittsburgh (2021), Kent State (2021)

Best Game: Kent State (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Works back to the QB to give him an open throwing window on broken plays. Sinks hips going into breaks well. Has very good route tempo.

Blocking: Will give effort, but don’t expect much from him in this department. His frame limits his physicality

Contested Catch Ability: Doesn’t fight through contact at the catch point, the best, but he flashed the ability to go up and high point the football.

Beating Press: Has displayed a few releases, in stutter release, speed release, and diamond release. Tough player to press due to his twitched up speed.

Long Speed: Ran a 4.42 which was good for the 88th percentile. Meaning he is not blazing fast, but he is not slow. He is quicker than fast and that shows with his 10 yard split, which was1.46, which was good for 98th percentile.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Able to gain separation with his routes, uses stutter steps, to throw the defensive back off and gain a window of separation.

Ball Skills: Won’t see him go up and win many contested catches, but he has reliable hands. Won’t see many drops out of him.

YAC Ability: Very elusive after the catch, even if first contact comes at or near the line of scrimmage, he is generally able to turn it into a positive gain. Sets up defenders well to force a missed tackle.

Ball Tracking: Tracks the ball very well in flight, didn’t see many body adjustments, but was able to look the ball well in on deep throws, over the shoulder and out in front of him.

Versatility: Used as both a slot and an outside receiver in college, however his frame likely limits in on how the NFL views him. They will probably think he is a slot-only guy.

Strengths:

Phenomenal acceleration ability, highlighted by his fantastic 10-yard split time (1.46). Has reliable hands, only drops you really see out of him are in contested catch situations. Very good route runner, sinks his hips going into breaks and works back to the QB on broken plays. Very deadly threat after the catch, sets up defenders well in the open field to force a missed tackle. Very good ball tracker.

Weaknesses:

His frame likely limits how NFL teams view him, but he had success on the outside. Being on the outside opens him up to be faced with press coverage more, which he showed no problem beating. Where his frame does hurt him in a significant way, is in contested catch situations. He does have good body control, but he doesn’t have the body strength to deal with physical defensive backs in jump ball situations or be able to box them out.

Fit with the Cowboys:

With the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, it wouldn’t all be shocking to see the Dallas Cowboys go wide receiver early yet again in the NFL Draft. The 30 visit list isn’t the end all be all, as it only includes first-round prospects on it this season.

Moore if drafted by the Cowboys, could step in and be the teams WR3 immediatley. CeeDee Lamb has developed into a fantastic slot receiver, but with the selection of Moore, it could free the Cowboys up to use Lamb in even more ways. Moore has the release package to hold up on the outside, but his frame hurts him in contested catch situations. At the worst he could stick in the slot, and gain separation with his route running and short area quickness.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 12.5 Beating Press (10) 8.5 Blocking (5) 3.5 YAC Ability (10) 9.25 Contested Catch Ability (10) 6 Ball Tracking (10) 9 Seperation (10) 8.5 Long Speed (10) 8.2 Ball Skills (10) 9 Versatility (10) 8.5

Final Grade:

82.95, 2nd round player

