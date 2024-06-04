- Sky's Reese, Carter break down Caitlin Clark drama, WNBA growthThe ongoing saga of Caitlin Clark vs. the Chicago Sky continued on Monday when Sky players Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter spoke to the media and shared their thoughts on the foul being upgraded to a flagrant 1<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/skys-reese-carter-break-down-caitlin-clark-drama-wnba-growth/566585/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Reese, Carter break down Caitlin Clark drama, WNBA growth</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>4:38Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
- Devin Carter could bring hustle, tenacity on both ends of the floorA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Devin Carter, who won the Big East’s Player of the Year award for his extremely productive junior season.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/devin-carter-could-bring-hustle-tenacity-on-both-ends-of-the-floor/585929/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Devin Carter could bring hustle, tenacity on both ends of the floor</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
Sky's Reese, Carter break down Caitlin Clark drama, WNBA growth
The ongoing saga of Caitlin Clark vs. the Chicago Sky continued on Monday when Sky players Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter spoke to the media and shared their thoughts on the foul being upgraded to a flagrant 1
Sky's Reese, Carter break down Caitlin Clark drama, WNBA growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago