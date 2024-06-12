Advertisement

Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese

NBC Sports Bay Area

Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.

