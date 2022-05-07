Sky's Candace Parker uncertain about future after contract ends

Sky's Parker uncertain about future after contract ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker wasted no time playing against her former team in Friday's season opener versus the Los Angeles Sparks.

She scored seven points in the first three and a half minutes of the game after recovering from COVID-19 and missing the first two weeks of practice.

Parker returned to training camp on Monday and was ready to face the team that drafted her first overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She ended the night with 21 points, six assists and six rebounds in the 98-91 overtime loss.

"We'll get our rhythm," said head coach James Wade in the postgame press conference. "I mean, Candace has only had two practices and Emma (Meesseman) hasn't played with the players that she's playing with on the floor today."

Wade signed the 15-year veteran to a two-year deal last February and brought the Chicagoland native back home to win a championship. Parker joined an already talented team and helped the Sky win its first WNBA title last October.

Entering the final year of her contract, Parker told Kristen Ledlow on NBA TV's "WNBA Weekly" show that she has the mindset this will be her final season in the WNBA.

"That is how I'm entering the season," Parker said, via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. "I mean, I don't know, I don't know what the future holds. I know my contract is up after this year. And there will be decisions to be made."

Parker started off Friday's game with high energy and looked like her playing days were far from over. She became the second WNBA player ever to reach 6,000 career points, 3,000 career rebounds and 1,400 career assists after shooting a three-pointer in the third quarter.

But things started to slow down for Parker and her teammates in the fourth quarter when a controversial foul call was made with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing the game into overtime. Her teammates ran out of gas, and Parker, dealing with the aftermath of COVID, was especially low on fuel.

Story continues

The two-time MVP also works as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports and finds it challenging to stay in shape while balancing her two careers.

"I'm game for playing five, six more WNBA seasons if I could literally have an easy button of getting in shape," Parker said. "It's the easy button, that's the problem. It's the being in the studio, which I love, but then waking up in the morning and working out before going on air. It's the travel. It's the offseason."

Wade has plans to win another championship in Chicago and made his efforts clear by re-signing core players Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper in the offseason. He also added a third MVP to his roster in signing 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.

Whether or not the Sky can pull off back-to-back championships could have a huge impact on Parker's decision to come back for another year or retire as one of the greatest players in WNBA history.