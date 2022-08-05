Sky's Allie Quigley: A 'dream come true' to win 3-Pt Contest at home

Sky's Quigley: Winning 3-Pt Contest was a 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley made history during the WNBA All-Star Weekend in July.

The Joliet native won her fourth three-point contest at McCormick Place in front of family and friends who've cheered her on since her high school playing days at Joliet Catholic Academy and college days at DePaul. She became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the Three-Point Contest four times. Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and former Chicago Bull Craig Hodges have three.

"It was amazing," Quigley said. "It just felt like the perfect ending to three-point championship journey. To be able to win it at home and to have all my teammates, my family, my friends there. It was just perfect. A dream come true."

Quigley — who won last year's contest at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas — beat out Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream rookie Rhyne Howard in the final round by racking up 30 points.

After winning last year's event, Quigley promised the crowd it would be her last competition. However, she changed her mind a week before the All-Star Weekend and accepted the official invitation for the WNBA MTN DEW Three-Point Contest.

With the WNBA Playoffs kicking off in two weeks, Quigley has her eye on yet another shiny trophy.

Last October, the 36-year-old helped her team win its first title in franchise history when they beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in front of a sold out home crowd at Wintrust Arena.

This year, the Sky currently own the best record (23-8) in the league and became the first team to clinch a 2022 playoff berth.

Quigley hopes the champion Sky's chemistry will spark another fire in the postseason as they look to defend their title.

"We just kind of clicked and kind of figured out how to win together last year which was the best feeling ever and something that we're gonna try to use this year," Quigley said. "Use that experience we had in the playoffs last year to, you know, try to do it again."

The WNBA Playoffs begin on August 17.