Skyrocketing 2025 DL Myron Charles discusses Colorado offer

For only a sophomore at Port Charlotte High School in Florida, Myron Charles has built up quite an impressive list of Division I offers. The 2025 defensive lineman has yet to be ranked by most major recruiting outlets, but he figures to be at least a four-star based on the early attention he has received.

One of his more recent offers came from Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders, who already owns a 2025 commitment from five-star Winston Watkins Jr. Charles was also offered by Rutgers and Ohio State earlier this same month.

Rutgers Wire managing editor Kristian Dyer was able to get the inside scoop on Charles’ thoughts on Colorado:

Myron Charles on being offered by Colorado

From Rutgers Wire:

“My coach talked with Coach Prime. I talked with the D-line coach (Patrick Hill) — either way I’m grateful.”

Charles on what being offered by Colorado means to him

From Rutgers Wire:

“I think Coach Prime did an extremely good job building up that program – he’s getting top players from everywhere. I think it will be exciting to watch them play with not just top players but some really good coaches.”

Charles on possibly playing for Deion Sanders

From Rutgers Wire:

“It would be cool playing for such a legend but he doesn’t coach the D-line, so (I) wouldn’t be around him as much but they still have a really good D-line coach. Could be chill being coached by them too.”

Charles on what he's looking for in a school

From Rutgers Wire:

“I want to be a freshman starter – doesn’t mean I want walk in and get the starting spot. “I want to work for it, I want play at a school that can develop me. And academically, I want a good education for life after football. I want a coach that doesn’t just care about what I can do on the football field “I want a coach that can help me shape myself into a better man. I want to play for someone where I’m wanted and not tolerated.”

Twitter

Highlights

Story continues

More on Charles

Other notable offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Central Florida

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=18083,18089,18058]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire