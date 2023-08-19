Skylar Thompson throws 3 TDs to lead Dolphins past Texans 28-3

Skylar Thompson threw three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins dismantled the Houston Texans 28-3 in the second week of preseason at NRG Stadium.

The second-year quarterback went 15-of-22 for 157 yards as the Dolphins offense churned 398 total offense.

Miami’s ground game also loomed large in the contest as the Dolphins generated 140 rushing yards on 19 carries in the first half. Running back Raheem Mostert scored on a 2-yard rush to put Miami on the board first, and running back Salvon Ahmed had a 65-yard carry in the second quarter. The Texans surrendered 205 on the ground.

Houston’s first-round picks fared better in their second preseason action. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed seven passes on 12 attempts for 60 yards as the No. 2 overall pick played the entire first half.

Defensive end Will Anderson demonstrated a taste of his prowess off the edge with a sack and forced fumble of Thompson with 14:41 to go in the second quarter. The No. 3 overall pick also finished with two combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman earned the first turnover for the Texans as he picked off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the first play from scrimmage. Starting at Miami’s 7-yard line, Houston was unable to take advantage of such short field position and went four-and-out.

Dameon Pierce led all Texans backs with six carries for 15 yards. Running back Mike Boone carried five times for 12 yards while also finishing as the Texans’ leading receiver with three carries for 35 yards. Wideout Nico Collins had two carries for 21 while tight end Dalton Schultz caught two passes for 10 yards.

Houston gets back in action on Aug. 27 at the New Orleans Saints following a week of joint practices at Metairie, La.

The Dolphins finish their preseason Aug. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire