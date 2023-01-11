Skylar Thompson in line to start for Dolphins with Tua ruled out vs. Bills

Report: Dolphins preparing to start QB Skylar Thompson vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater highly doubtful with a broken pinky on his throwing hand, the Miami Dolphins have no choice but to turn to their No. 3 quarterback in the team’s first NFL playoff game since 2016.

Tagovailoa was officially ruled out against the Buffalo Bills by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

Skylar Thompson, 25, took over for Bridgewater in the team’s Week 17 loss at New England and was pretty ineffective off the bench. Now, he’s in line to start a playoff game in Buffalo.

Dolphins are preparing as if rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday at Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Bridgewater suffered a broken right finger in that loss and missed Miami’s Week 18 win against the New York Jets, giving Thompson his first career start.

In the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching finale, Thompson was 20 of 31 for 152 yards. He did not record a touchdown and finished with a passer rating of 76.3.

Bridgewater entered the season as Miami's backup but was thrust into its starting role with Tagovailoa suffering several concussions during the regular season. The nine-year NFL veteran started three games in relief of Tagovailoa this season but was unable to complete any of the three contests, giving way to Thompson’s playing time with the Dolphins.

QB Mike Glennon projects to be the team’s backup QB Sunday against the Bills.