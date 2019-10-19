Skylar Diggins-Smith played entire 2018 season while pregnant

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith tweeted that mothers in the WNBA deserve more respect. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Wings star Skylar Diggins-Smith is not holding back on Twitter. On Friday, she posted about “having no support from [her] own organization” and on Saturday, she expanded by ripping those who criticized her for not playing during the 2019 season after giving birth in the offseason.

Having no support from your own organization is unfortunate — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 18, 2019

Diggins-Smith, 29, said she played while pregnant throughout the 2018 season and “didn’t tell a soul” while logging heavy minutes. She averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists a game and made her fourth All-Star appearance. In tweets on Saturday, Diggins-Smith said that after giving birth in the spring, she took two months off because of postpartum depression.

The blasts that disrespect of mothers (and our rights) in the WNBA is incredible. I can’t wait until you hear my story FROM ME! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc.



Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically.



But just wait though....KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

Diggins-Smith practiced with the Wings ahead of the season and expected to play at some point, but never did. Her statements indicated she was not given enough support or resources after her pregnancy.

The WNBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states that players who become pregnant under contract will receive half of their salary and have medical expenses covered by insurance.

Not the first Wings player to speak out

Diggins-Smith is a free agent, and calling out the Wings on Twitter is a clear sign that she might not return to Dallas next season. She isn’t the first Wings player to voice displeasure with the organization, which finished its first year under new head coach Brian Agler.

Prior to last season, star center Liz Cambage requested a trade because of mental health issues, writing in The Players’ Tribune that once former head coach Fred Williams was fired, “I knew that my support there was gone.” She was dealt to the Las Vegas Aces.

And Aerial Powers, who the Wings traded to the Washington Mystics in 2018, took a shot at her former club after the Mystics won the WNBA championship last week.

“Thank you, Dallas. Thank you for trading me, [Wings CEO Greg Bibb.] Because I have a championship and I don’t think I would have gotten that with you,” she said, via The Athletic.

Diggins-Smith is one of the league’s brightest stars, and for her to be vocal about not having enough resources will be a wake-up call for the WNBA. And it remains to be seen which team she will be suiting up for in the 2020 season.

