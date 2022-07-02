Skylar Diggins-Smith with an And One vs. Chicago Sky
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 07/02/2022
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is in Iowa this week, making stops at several campaign and fundraising events. The visit is sparking speculation that she'll run for president in 2024. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne as well as Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan joins ""Red and Blue"" to discuss the potential 2024 presidential field.
The state’s only program of its kind is opening for the first time to the local area.
New reporting from The New York Times is raising questions about whether Trump may be trying to influence witness testimony in the January 6th investigation. We discuss with Joyce Vance, Eugene Daniels, and Neal Katyal.
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Because women of color have higher risks of stillbirths and miscarriages, they could be falsely charged of having an abortion, advocates said.
Airlines that have stumbled badly over the last two holidays face their biggest test yet of whether they can handle big crowds when Fourth of July travelers mob the nation's airports this weekend.
American Airlines is offering pilots raises of nearly 17% by the end of 2024, a sign of the leverage that pilots enjoy as airlines struggle with a labor shortage. CEO Robert Isom said Thursday that the proposal would boost pilot wages at American to the levels detailed in a tentative agreement between United Airlines and its pilots. Isom said in a video sent to pilots that the airline's workers “will be paid well, and paid competitively, no matter what."
Several parking areas at the airport are already full as July 4th weekend travel begins.
Green's new movie, 'Last the Night,' hits theaters July 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract after re-joining Manchester United in 2021.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation.
For the final pitch of Friday's outing, Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller drilled Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson in the helmet.
What happens next in the Ukraine war
The pilots union said Delta was scheduling more routes than it could handle, and that pilots are flying record overtime this year.
In Grand Rapids, a congregation was ordered to rescind the ordination of an LGBTQ+ deacon but is appealing the decision.
Anyone can be Spider-Man. At least, that was the idea when Miles Morales first hit the scene in 2011 as the successor to the Ultimate universe’s Peter Parker. An Afro-Latino teenager taking up the mantle of Marvel’s most beloved and well-known hero, even if it was in an alternate universe, was a game-changer. The possibilities […]
Over 200 flight delays were reported on Saturday at CLT Airport as weekend holiday travel is underway.
Dana Evans (Chicago Sky) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/02/2022
Mac Jones has put on some muscle over the offseason.
In the second episode of “Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane,” the gang deals with the fallout from Austin and Paul not performing as well as they’d hoped at Daytona. As a result, the viewers get to see firsthand how the people closest to the NASCAR driver handle cheering him up after a rough race. Thanks to a miscommunication on the track, Austin's car had to make an extra pit stop for fuel which cost the team some precious placement at the race. Immediately, Paul, Mariel, and Whitney close