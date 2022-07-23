Skylar Diggins-Smith with an And One vs. Seattle Storm

Yahoo Entertainment

Despite not being there, Brittney Griner’s presence was felt at the 2022 ESPYs, Wednesday. In February the WNBA superstar was arrested by Russian authorities in Moscow for allegedly traveling with vape cartridges filled with THC hash oil. “It has been 153 nights now that B.G. has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” said WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith. On July 7th, the two-time gold medalist pled guilty to the drug charges and faces up to 10 years in Russian prison. However, Russia is reportedly willing to release her in exchange for the convicted Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” “B.G. Deserves to be free,” Megan Rapinoe said during her acceptance speech. “She is being held as a political prisoner, obviously.” WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith were among those who encouraged viewers to make their voices heard for Griner. “The more that we say her name, the louder our voices will be,” Ogwumike said. “The more that we see her face, the closer that we will feel to her and her to us,” reiterated Diggins-Smith. While Griner remains detained in Russia, athletes like NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry continue to fight for her cause. “We cannot stop fighting for her,” said Curry. “We cannot stop believing for her. We will not stop hoping for the day we can welcome her home safely. We are B.G.”