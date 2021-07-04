Skylar Diggins-Smith with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/03/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/03/2021
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/03/2021
Taking place December 2-4, the event will celebrate LA's diverse communities with entertainment, food, fashion, and more.
Richardson said she used marijuana to help cope with the death of her biological mother and pressure to perform.
Canada again failed to qualify for the Olympic men's basketball tournament. Its last appearance was at the 2000 Sydney Games with a team led by Steve Nash.
Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play due to injury, but his off-court contributions helped the Milwaukee Bucks break through to the NBA Finals.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't be guarded in either game.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they will take on the Phoenix Suns.
Khris Middleton helped the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
ATLANTA (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Houston teammates and childhood friends will face off when the Suns meet the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
“We’ll find out after the Olympics just how far [other nations] have come or didn’t come.”
Patty Mills and five more NBA players are on the Olympic men's basketball roster for Australia, which eyes its first medal in the event in Tokyo.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
A legendary career has come to an end.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...