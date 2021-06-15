Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jazmine Jones get into it over highlight: 'Girl shut tf up'

It might be contentious the next time the Phoenix Mercury play the New York Liberty. Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith got into a verbal altercation Monday with Liberty guard Jazmine Jones.

The quarrel started after Jones called out Bleacher Report for sharing a highlight of Diggins-Smith despite the Mercury losing Sunday's game to the Liberty.

Girl shut tf up! They can’t post a highlight? Complain to your organization, first, why they only hype one person! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) June 14, 2021

The highlight showed Diggins-Smith pulling off a nasty move and hitting a floater for two points. Jones asked why the highlight was posted considering the Mercury lost the game. Jones also asked why her teammate Betnijah Laney wasn't featured in a highlight. Laney scored 23 points and hit a clutch shot with 34 seconds left to put the game out of reach for the Mercury.

Diggins-Smith took issue with Jones' line of reasoning, first telling Jones to "shut tf up!" Diggins-Smith then took a shot at the Liberty, saying the team only promotes one person.

Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere also got involved, telling Diggins-Smith to "relax."

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jazmine Jones express frustration on Twitter

While Diggins-Smith and Jones didn't send additional messages to each other, both expressed frustration following the run in. Diggins-Smith tweeted out "crabs in a barrel ass mentality," suggesting Jones wants to pull Diggins-Smith down because Jones can't have what Diggins-Smith has.

Jones initially tried to laugh off Diggins-Smith saying "shut tf up," but eventually took a different approach, saying they were "fighting words."

“Girl Shut tf up” is fighting words … so what’s really good 🤔 — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) June 14, 2021

It will be awhile before Diggins-Smith and Jones meet face-to-face. The Liberty and Mercury won't play again until Aug. 25. Will that be enough time for cooler heads to prevail, or will the waiting only increase the animosity between both players?

