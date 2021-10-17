Skylar Diggins-Smith with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky
Candace Parker isn't anticipating another rout that would complete the perfect ending to her homecoming by bringing the city of Chicago and the Sky their first WNBA title. Parker and the Sky will try to win the best of five series in Chicago on Sunday after Friday's Game 3 blowout victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Standing in the way of that championship is the league's all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi and the Mercury.
Low-income voters helped deliver Joe Biden victories, especially in battleground states, concludes a study by the Poor People's Campaign.
In pursuit of a championship, Warriors veterans wanted Avery Bradley on the opening night roster. That won't happen.
Coach Sandy Brondello spoke after the game before the team reportedly left on the team bus, while Diana Taurasi allegedly broke the visiting locker room door.
Georgia continued its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Oklahoma, Cincinnati moving up after Iowa's loss.
After 11 years in the NBA Avery Bradley has learned to roll with the punches. He’s played for seven teams over that span, and he’s […]
The Duke product's tenure in Boston has come to an end, but what does the front office have in mind for his roster spot?
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson has a message for Ben Simmons on Twitter.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to see Gruden. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that some players went to Gruden’s house to save goodbye to him. Glazer didn’t name names; it would be very interesting [more]
The Celtics reportedly waived Jabari Parker on Sunday, giving the team an open roster spot ahead of its season opener Wednesday.
It’s almost hard to believe what Sam Darnold’s first-half passer rating is Sunday.
The Chicago Sky have won its first WNBA title in franchise history.
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4. Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left.
The Trail Blazers waived three name players: Marquese Chriss, Patrick Patterson and Quinn Cook.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Expect rounds of denials, but any list of names at LSU begins with Jimbo Fisher because of Woodward’s long and strong relationship with him.
Full results from Sunday's Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.
Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry [more]
The Chicago Sky won the franchise's first WNBA Championship after a huge fourth-quarter comeback.
Iowa drops out the top 10, while several other Big Ten teams move up in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: