Skylar Diggins-Smith with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 09/26/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 09/26/2021
Team USA needed 3½ of 12 points to clinch the Ryder Cup on Sunday, marking the fourth time in last 13 meetings it has beaten Europe in the event.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
Justin Tucker made a 66-yard FG as time expired, but the kick never should have been allowed
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson converted 4th-and-19 to Sammy Watkins, then Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal bounced off crossbar and in to beat Detroit Lions
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 4
Emotional Rory McIlroy in tears after winning first point of the week Collin Morikawa secures the half point to take USA to the magic 14.5 points Record victory still possible for Americans
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams are also receiving votes?
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
DeChambeau gave the fans a jolt on the first hole Sunday afternoon.
Europe require something more extraordinary than the 'Miracle of Medinah' if they are to come back and beat USA on the final day of the 2021 Ryder Cup.
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 4 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
Social media reactions to Justin Tucker's NFL record game-winning kick to help Baltimore Ravens stun the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
Recaps of each Ryder Cup singles match as they end.
The American did not seem happy that he had been made to putt as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.
Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Castillo's legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round. Smith, in his first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight in December, jumped on the rope after the knockdown but cut short his celebrations in concern for his opponent, who appeared to be hit flush on the temple.
With USC presumably looking for a big-name coach, the assumption was that Donte Williams had to perform a miracle to remove the interim label from his job description.
The Tigers are barely in the top 25 after starting the season 2-2.