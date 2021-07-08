Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/07/2021
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/07/2021
Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,” Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. This comes in response to people saying they would boycott the Tokyo Olympics after sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was controversially banned from the games due to a positive test for marijuana.
The Warriors reached for the wallet to hire three new coaches, all more experienced than those they are replacing.
Boris Becker is at the centre of a sexism row after describing a Wimbledon quarter-finalist’s fiancee as “very pretty” during BBC commentary. The three-time former champion remarked “they do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary” as Centre Court footage cut to Márton Fucsovics's watching partner. Stephanie Hilborne, chief executive of Women in Sport, was among a host of diversity campaign groups to accuse Becker of “objectification”. Main commentator John Inverdale, who once landed h
A fisherman who wished to remain anonymous landed a massive German brown trout that was certified as a world record by the IGFA.
So many Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes.
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
Devin Booker has been sharing his vintage car collection throughout the playoffs, and showed up in style to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.
Four-star WR C.J. Williams announced the final five schools left in his recruitment.
Hjulmand’s side were beaten by Harry Kane’s extra-time winner at Wembley.
No, it doesn't include a Kobe Bryant silhouette.
Rahm birdied the last two holes at Torrey Pines to become the first Spanish player to win the title.
Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided to return to Vanderbilt for his junior season after testing his options for the NBA draft.
Roger Federer faced serious questions over his future on Wednesday after crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday.
Mychal Thompson knows Klay Thompson very well, so this will make you laugh ...
"IT IS GONE! ... Unfortunately, it was a replay of the home run."
We may soon see a Badger legend play significant minutes in this year's NBA Finals
Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.
Kyle Shanahan understands why many thought he'd take Mac Jones, and admits Jones was in the conversation with Trey Lance to be taken at No. 3