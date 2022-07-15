Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/14/2022
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/14/2022
Steve Stone and J.R. Richard were the starting pitchers in the 1980 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. By the end of the 1981 season, their careers were over.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
The UNC basketball program is set to lose their top commit as No. 1 ranked recruit G.G. Jackson is set to decommit per a report.
NFL on CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins the Zach Gelb Show to share his thoughts on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
Tom Pidcock becomes youngest rider to win on Alpe d'Huez From the archives – Pidcock interview: World's most exciting cyclist ready to make his mark with Ineos Grenadiers Chris Froome completes long comeback and finishes third Jonas Vingegaard still leads; Tadej Pogacar climbs to second Geraint Thomas moves up to third on general classification
Injuries have limited Phillips so far in the NFL but the speedy linebacker looks to be in great shape:
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras welcomes the future additions of USC and UCLA. There's nothing wrong with sunshine and no fans in November.
The Royals placed 10 players on the restricted list prior to their series in Toronto.
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Kevin Durant trade request and a four-team proposal with benefits for each organization.
The ever-polarizing Horns Down hand gesture by opponents of the Texas football team was addressed by Big 12 director of officials Greg Burks.
So, Deandre Ayton and the Pacers apparently haven't officially submitted his agreed-upon max offer sheet.