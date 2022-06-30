Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

Reuters

Norway must do more to prepare for a decline in its dominant oil and gas industry in the coming decades as other nations start to free themselves from petroleum dependence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report. Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer pumps more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day but longer term its output is set to decline as the Norwegian continental shelf is considered a mature petroleum basin and as global demand shifts away from fossil fuels. "Looking beyond 2025, the level of future investment in Norway's oil fields remains uncertain," the Paris-based IEA said in a report on Norway's energy policy, published on Wednesday.