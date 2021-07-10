Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/09/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/09/2021
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
Curry on Thursday expressed his opinion on the Warriors potentially adding two lottery picks this year in the draft.
The former Kentucky Wildcats guard may achieve something unprecedented if he leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA title.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on fire in the NBA Finals.
Could Kevin Love head to the Bay Area next season?
See where the Spartans land in Jon Rothstein's updated preseason rankings for the 2021-22 college basketball season
Koby Altman apparently has his eyes on Cade Cunningham.
Overtime Elite wants to change the game.
CLEVELAND (AP) Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under. The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia's National Basketball League. Dellavedova, affectionately known as ''Delly'' to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
The Boston Celtics don't have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they should still come away with at least one player.
Spencer Dinwiddie shares the number he'd like to receive from the Nets to stay in Brooklyn.
Fran Fraschilla sees similarities between Andrew Wiggins and a former Warriors starter and champion.
The ultra-rare trading card should command a hefty array of bids, and is already at over $350,000.
Still without a head coach and in the midst of an important offseason, David Griffin and the Pelicans' front office are rolling the dice.
The Trail Blazers are experiencing plenty of turbulence.
Devin Booker is playing heavy minutes and carrying a heavy burden for the Suns, but the young star won't let the workload affect him in the NBA Finals.
Fran Fraschilla believes the Warriors could see a vastly improved Nico Mannion next season.
Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor makes his latest mock draft picks for the Houston Rockets at No. 2, No. 23, and No. 24 in the first round.
How do the Bucks win Game 3? Giannis Antetokounmpo needs some help on offense and Milwaukee needs to find a way to slow down the Suns' backcourt.
Watch Wisconsin legend Frank Kaminsky talk about his journey from the Kohl Center to the NBA Finals