Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Reuters

Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters. Osaka missed last year's French Open with a hamstring injury and her preparation has been far from ideal this year, with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. She has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris, and said in Rome that she was still coming to grips with her least-favourite surface.