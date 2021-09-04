Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

CNW Group

The Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team now has 20 medals following Day 10 of competition with Danielle Dorris (Moncton, NB) racing a blazing 50m butterfly for her first Paralympic gold medal on the last day of Para swimming competition at the Games and Marissa Papaconstantinou (Toronto, ON) with her best-ever 100m for bronze. Among other results on Friday, Canada secured its final standings in wheelchair basketball and will now play for bronze in sitting volleyball following a loss in the semif