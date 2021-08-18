Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 08/17/2021

Recommended Stories