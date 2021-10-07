Skylar Diggins-Smith with a 2 pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2 pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10/06/2021
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/06/2021
Dietitian Shana Spence told Paige DiFiore that she needs to make sure she's eating enough protein and fiber, and snack often for fuel.
When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
The 5-foot-8 guard led Atlanta in points, rebounds, and assists during the 2021 season, but her off-court conduct cast a shadow over her stellar play.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
For the first time during the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Mercury are playing a home game. A real home game. At the Footprint Center.
Here are the five biggest questions the Yankees must answer this offseason after falling short of their World Series aspirations yet again.
Mickelson has played Timuquana once in the past, a round set up by long-time friend and attorney Glenn Cohen which included Tim Tebow.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?