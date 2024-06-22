Skye turn tables & Kingussie stay unbeaten in Premiership

[BBC]

Skye Camanachd turned the tables on local rivals Kinlochshiel after two heavy defeats with a 3-2 Premiership success in Portree.

Kingussie maintained their unbeaten record with a 5-0 home win over bottom side Glenurquhart.

Caberfeidh consolidated second place with a 3-2 four pointer away win over Lovat.

Kyles eased away from possible relegation danger, while their opponents dropped into the bottom half of the table with a 5-2 defeat of Newtonmore at Tighnabruich.

Lochaber’s relegation difficulties deepened when they failed to protect a lead and lost 4-2 away to Oban Camanachd.

Dan MacDonald and Archie Millar gave Skye a 2-0 lead before Archie MacRae pulled one back for Shiel.

Ruaraidh MacLeod restored Skye’s two-goal cushion and, although Donald Nixon got another for Kinlochshiel, Skye held on, at least partially to atone for two previous defeats aggregating nine goals without reply.

A double from Kingussie’s Savio Gemini, two from Dylan Borthwick including a penalty, and a late goal from Ruaridh Anderson comfortably disposed of Glenurquhart who edged a step closer to relegation.

An early Craig Morrison goal gave Caberfeidh the edge in Kiltarlity but Graeme MacMillan and Lewis Tawse edged Lovat ahead.

However in the second half Morrison again and Kyle Grant confirmed Cabers’ second place, a point behind Kingussie who have two games in hand.

Kyles flew to a 4-0 lead over historic rivals Newtonmore with two from Will Cowie and one each from Connor Kennedy and Innes MacDonald.

A Steven MacDonald penalty reduced Newtonmore’s deficit but that was soon restored by a goal from Scott MacDonald before Euan Dingwall’s second for More.

At Spean Bridge, Ben Delaney gave Lochaber the lead but the teams went in level at half time after a strike from Ross MacMillan.

Delaney edged Lochaber ahead again, but a late flourish saw Camanachd take the points with a Malcolm Clark double split by Daniel MacCuish.

Four different scorers gave Beauly a 4-1 win on Bute to extend their National Division lead to eight points over Fort William who have three games in hand.