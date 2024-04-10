Skydance Sports Expands Leadership Team With Nancy Cotton, Sandino Moya-Smith, Danette Trosclair

Skydance Sports, the media company’s JV with the NFL, has made some key appointments to its creative and production leadership across film and television, hiring Nancy Cotton and Sandino Moya-Smith as, respectively, EVP, Television, and SVP, Feature Film. Both were previously at Amazon MGM.

Danette Trosclair was promoted to EVP, Production, moving from Skydance Television to oversee all physical production for the Skydance Sports’ slate of scripted series including production, finance, and post-production.

As EVP, Television — a newly created role — Cotton will lead development and production of the sports studio’s scripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. She will be responsible for sourcing material and shepherding series through development, packaging, production and beyond.

Cotton and Trosclair will report to Jason Reed, Head of Skydance Sports.

Moya-Smith will be responsible for bringing in feature projects to the studio and overseeing the films throughout every phase from inception to release. He will report to Don Granger, president of features, Skydance and Skydance Sports.

Cotton most recently served as EVP, head of scripted programming for MGM+. She was previously SVP, Creative Affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios where she developed series including The Americans, The Killing, Queen of the South, The Chi, andSeven Seconds.

Moya-Smith most recently served as a senior production and development executive at Amazon MGM Studios where he worked Road House, The Underdoggs, Landscape with Invisible Hand, No Time To Die, Respect, and Samaritan and upcoming films The Wrecking Crew, Polly Pocket, Samaritan 2 and Blink Twice. He was previously VP of Production at Limelight Entertainment and a production exec at June Pictures on The Florida Project, Book Club, Wildlife, and Dude. He worked for Gary Ross on The Hunger Games and produced Free State of Jones and Ocean’s Eight.

“These leadership appointments are an integral step as Skydance Sports continues to build our content pipeline,” said Skydance Sports chief Jason Reed. “I’m confident Nancy, Danette and Sandino will be invaluable as we grow our sports content studio.”

Trosclair joined Skydance in 2017 as VP, production finance for Skydance Television, moving to SVP production, overseeing the end-to-end production process for a slate of Skydance Television series like (Reacher) for Amazon Prime Video. She was previously SVP, Finance at BBC Worldwide and Executive Director, Finance & Accounting at Disney ABC Television Group.

Skydance sports in February announced the promotion of Ashley Nendick to chief financial officer, and the addition of Marjorie Williams as SVP, Business & Legal Affairs.

David Ellison’s Skydance has been much in the news as it negotiates what’ become a controversial deal with Shari Redstone to acquired control of Paramount Global.

