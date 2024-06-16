Sky: Zirkzee’s agent remains unwilling to lower commission request – the latest

AC Milan are keen on securing the services of Joshua Zirkzee this summer and after agreeing to pay his release clause, they need to find an agreement with his agent. However, as a report highlights, this is proving very difficult.

Zirkzee has a release clause of €40m and Milan have already notified Bologna that they are ready to trigger it. However, they have been unable to reach an agreement with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who initially asked for a whopping €15m in commission.

Speaking live on Sky Italia, as cited by MilanNews, the journalist Manuele Baiocchini shared an update on the Zirkzee negotiations. Milan are doing everything they can to lower the request but, as expected, we are now at a point where a decision soon must be made.

“Milan want Zirkzee as a starting striker, but there are Premier League clubs that can afford to pay 5-10 million more, while Milan want to be careful, rightly to make ends meet especially in an initial phase of the market, they must avoid draining the budget.

“The Rossoneri want to pay the right price for the Dutchman. And at this moment, Zirzkee’s agent hasn’t lowered his requests, so we will need to understand whether the parties will be able or willing to come together in the next few days,” he stated.

Comparing Zirkzee with other strikers on the mercato, €40m is a rather low price tag and it was never going to end there. The feeling is that Milan will have to fork out a bit more (perhaps €5-10m) to get their new striker this summer.