Sky vie for first home win against Fever

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Something has to give Sunday.

The Chicago Sky are 0-4 on their home court while the Indiana Fever are winless in five WNBA road games as the teams meet at Allstate Arena.

The Sky (2-8) hope for more consistency and to break out of a slump that has included six losses in their last seven games, including an 86-78 setback on Friday at Phoenix.

"When it's time to turn it up and turn it to another level we just haven't done that," Chicago guard Allie Quigley said. "So, we've just got to find a way to do that."

The Fever (5-6) have dominated the Sky over the past two seasons with six wins in seven meetings. Sunday's game is the first of three regular season games in 2017.

Indiana is coming off an 85-74 victory over Atlanta, an encouraging outing, according to Fever coach Pokey Chatman.

"We had real good effort from the whole roster tonight, and we set the tone early," said Chatman, who makes her first Allstate Arena visit since last year's dismissal as Chicago coach. "We didn't let Atlanta get out in transition, that was the key."

Erica Wheeler scored 20 points and added seven assists while the Fever bench outscored their Dream counterparts 33-11.

Both teams are ranked near the bottom in offensive production. Indiana is ninth at 79 points per game while Chicago is 10th at 76.8.

Indiana has won three of its last five, but has only one winning streak this season -- back-to-back victories over Connecticut and Los Angeles in late May.

Candice Dupree averages a team-high 14.5 points for the Fever.

Quigley tops the Sky with 15.4 points and is among four players in double figures, including Tamera Young (13.5), Cappie Pondexter (12.7) and Stefanie Dolson (12.1).

Sky coach Amber Stock likes those offensive options.

"It's nice when you have perimeter players who not only can attack the rim but also read the screens and of course shoot the ball well from the perimeter," she said. "They do a great job of not only scoring, but they do a great job of leading our team and acting as floor generals.''

Pondexter moved into seventh all-time in WNBA history for free throws Friday, surpassing Lauren Jackson's total of 1,391. Pondexter is six free throws away from moving past Swin Cash (1,397) for sixth.