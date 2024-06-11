Sky UK: Man Utd make Zirkzee a top target – battle on with Arsenal and Milan

Manchester United have sensed the opportunity to join the race for Joshua Zirkzee and he is one of their top summer targets, a report claims.

According to the latest from Sky Sports UK, Zirkzee is ’emerging as one of Manchester United’s primary transfer targets’ in view of the transfer window that will open soon, and they have ‘made their interest clear’.

The 23-year-old has a €40m release clause in his contract and is ‘one of several strikers’ United are ‘doing due diligence on’, while the report also mentions that Arsenal and Milan remain interested in Zirkzee too.

Arsenal have moved away from the idea of signing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Brentford’s Ivan Toney because they want a young centre-forward that they can develop.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Milan are still pushing to sign Zirkzee after they flew to London for talks over the weekend, and they ‘remain in contact with his representatives’.

Juventus are also keen on Zirkzee but are ‘currently working on other targets, and they would need to sell a striker to bring one in’.

As we reported a few hours ago, the discussions have reached a make-or-break point between Milan and Zirkzee’s representatives after suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced.

That is because Kia Joorabchian and his team have made it clear today that they will not budget on their €15m demands, so Milan must either agree to pay €55m (€40m plus commissions) or walk away.