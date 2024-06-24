Sky UK: Man Utd willing to trigger Zirkzee clause but ‘still plenty of work to do’

Manchester United have told Joshua Zirkzee’s entourage that they are willing to pay his release clause, according to a report.

According to the latest from Sky Sports in the UK, United are in talks with Zirkzee’s agents after making it clear they are prepared to meet the Bologna forward’s €40m release clause this summer.

They state that there is ‘still plenty of work to do’ before a deal for the Dutchman can be concluded and that the Red Devils are ‘working on other targets behind the scenes’ as a result.

Sky reported last week Lille forward Jonathan David is on a list of potential targets for the Premier League side as they look for a new striker to be the deputy to Rasmus Hojlund, who they made a big investment in last summer.

BREAKING: Manchester United are in talks with Joshus Zirkzee’s representatives after making it clear they are prepared to meet the Bologna forward’s €40m release clause 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Bf5qrsGxj7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 24, 2024

Most sources agree that Milan have already communicated to Bologna their intent to pay the €40m clause present in Zirkzee’s contract and already have a verbal agreement over personal terms with the player.

What’s holding back the deal is the request of his agent Kia Joorabchian on commissions. The first request for €15m was rejected and it will be necessary to negotiate with him before the deal can get over the line.