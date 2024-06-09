Sky UK: Arsenal and Man Utd still in Zirkzee race despite Milan’s London mission

AC Milan still face competition from the Premier League to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna as Arsenal and Manchester United remain keen, a report claims.

According to Sky in the UK, Arsenal and United ‘remain interested’ in Zirkzee amid ‘strong interest’ from Milan, and both clubs are ‘understood to be closely monitoring developments’ relating to the 23-year-old.

Zirkzee is ‘one of a number of strikers’ Arsenal and United are looking at this summer while Sky cite their colleagues in Italy who are reporting that Milan are still pushing to sign him after flying to London late last week for talks.

Nothing was agreed during that particular trip but they ‘remain in contact’ with his entourage this weekend. The fee that any interested club would have to pay is known because of his €40m release clause.

The report adds that Arsenal ‘want to bring in a young striker’ they can develop, which means that they are no longer keen on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak or Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Juventus are also eyeing Zirkzee given that Thiago Motta has just joined them as the new head coach from Bologna but they are currently working on other targets, and they would ‘need to sell a striker to bring one in’.