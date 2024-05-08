Sky turns to streaming to shore up sports subscriptions

Sky Sports+ will stream every game from the Championship, League One and League Two on the opening weekend of the upcoming season - Alex Dodd/Getty Images

Sky is to launch a new sports streaming service in an attempt to shore up subscriptions amid fierce competition for viewers.

The media giant is to show up to 100 events across sports including football, tennis and golf simultaneously on the service, Sky Sports+.

Customers will be able to access it via live streams and a mobile app, as well as through a new dedicated channel.

The service, which will be embedded in Sky’s existing TV products and streaming service NOW, underscores a renewed focus on sports as broadcasters and US tech giants battle for prominence in an increasingly crowded market.

Sky last year struck a record £935m deal with the English Football League (EFL) to broadcast more than 1,000 matches per season.

The Comcast-owned business also acquired the largest ever package of Premier League football rights in a £6.7bn deal at the latest auction.

Sky executives are hoping the sports offering will help to attract more subscribers, particularly among women and younger viewers, as audiences increasingly turn to rivals including Netflix and social media apps such as TikTok.

Sky said it won a 33pc market share of all under-35s in the UK over one weekend in April when it offered the Japanese Grand Prix, Rangers versus Celtic and the match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Netflix is moving further into live events after striking a $5bn deal to stream WWE’s flagship wrestling show. It has also shown live tennis and golf fixtures.

Disney has also said it will roll out live sport from ESPN on its streaming service later this year. It comes after Disney Plus posted disappointing subscriber numbers, though its streaming business posted a quarterly profit for the first time.

But DAZN, the sports streaming service launched by billionaire Len Blavatnik, has struggled to gain a foothold in the market. It lost more than $1bn (£800m) in 2022 after failing to secure English football rights.

Sky Sports+, which will launch in August, will stream every game from the Championship, League One and League Two on the opening weekend of the upcoming season. Bosses said every team will feature at least 20 times per season.

Sky said its new streaming service will also offer coverage from the ATP & WTA tours, US Open and PGA Tour owing to expanded sports rights deals. The media giant may also look to extend the streaming offering to other rights packages such as the Premier League.

Sky will also grant early access to sports documentaries such as the forthcoming Darts, which offers behind-the-scenes access to the World Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries.

Kathryn Lacey, Sky’s group director of product management, said: “We’ve been streaming live sports for some time now, but I think what’s changed with Sky Sports+ is just the scale of the content that we’ve got available.

“So it feels like the right moment to be able to bring this together in a way that doesn’t feel overwhelming to sports fans.”

