Sky trade Shyla Heal, draft picks to Dallas Wings for Dana Evans

The Chicago Sky have traded 2021 first-round draft choice Shyla Heal to the Dallas Wings in exchange for Dana Evans, a 2022 third-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks 2022, the team announced Wednesday.

Heal, 19, was the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. At the time, head coach/general manager James Wade touted her previous professional experience playing in Australia and billed her as an immediate understudy to starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

But after appearing in just four games with the Sky, in which she averaged 2 points and 2.5 turnovers, she is now on the move. The Wings waived the rookie upon completion of the trade.

"It's tough, but due to visa issues and injuries, Shyla wasn’t getting the chance to prove herself here, and it was unfair,” Wade said. "This team isn’t the same team we initially expected Shyla to play with, so we had to adjust. Trading her salary allows for us to bring in more veterans, which we will do, allowing our team to be more complete and also protecting us from anything that could happen down the road. We always have to be prepared."

Evans, meanwhile, was the Wings' second-round draft choice, No. 13 overall. She grew into a star during her four seasons at Louisville, but logged just 24 total minutes for Dallas this season.

In corresponding moves, the Sky also waived guard Stephanie Watts (the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft, acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks in the Gabby Williams trade) and Lexie Brown, though Brown will soon return after the team is granted a hardship exception by the league.

Brown is in her fourth professional season and carries a reputation as a stellar defensive guard; in 17 appearances for the Minnesota Lynx in 2020, she averaged 1.8 steals per game, second in the WNBA.

The Sky have endured a rocky start to a season that began with championship expectations. Widespread injuries (mainly to Candace Parker and Allie Quigley), the absence of Stefanie Dolson (who is participating in the 3-on-3 Olympic qualifiers) and general underperformance have them 2-5, on the heels of a five-game losing streak and, as of this writing, outside the playoff picture for the time being.

