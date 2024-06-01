Sky top pick Kamilla Cardoso to make WNBA debut against Fever’s Caitlin Clark

CHICAGO — Three of the top picks from this year’s WNBA Draft — Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Angel Reese — will face off in a nationally televised game on Saturday, marking a first for the Chicago Sky center.

Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall, with the Chicago Sky picking third and seventh, respectively. The picks landed the Sky Cardoso, a reigning NCAA college women’s basketball champion, and LSU’s Angel Reese, one year removed from her own NCAA title.

Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind rookie Angel Reese

Cardoso will return to the court for Saturday’s game after being sidelined with a shoulder injury for weeks.

In her lone preseason appearance, the 23-year-old center tallied six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes of gameplay against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky are 3-3 entering Saturday’s road game against the Fever (1-8). Chicago’s team has won three of four match-ups dating back to last year. The game begins at 11 a.m.

