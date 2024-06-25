Sky: Stuttgart interest in Füllkrug, Guirassy could go the other way

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug in action during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Christian Charisius/dpa

Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart are looking into the possible signing of Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund, Sky TV reported on Tuesday.

Füllkrug has a Dortmund contract until 2026 but his future is unclear as Dortmund have reportedly set their sights on Stuttgart's star striker Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy scored 28 goals in the past season and Füllkrug 12.

Guirassy is reported to have told Stuttgart he wants to leave, and has a buy-out clause estimated at €18 million ($19.3 million).

But European clubs including AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be interested in him as well.

Another Stuttgart player, Germany defender Waldemar Anton, is reportedly close to joining Dortmund.