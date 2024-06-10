Sky Sports reporter claims Ten Hag is ‘confident’ United’s league form would improve under him

In the latest update from Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, dare I say it sounds like Erik ten Hag is a defeated man in terms of his future at Manchester United.

It’s disrespectful that talks have been held with managerial candidates and briefed to the media at a time the majority of fans feel Ten Hag deserves a third season.

That argument to keep Ten Hag gains strength every time Gareth Southgate gets linked with the job. The England manager is, as far as I can see it, the most unpopular candidate of the lot.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims Ten Hag is fully aware that United have been in contact with other managers. He also states the Dutchman is ‘realistic when it comes to expectations about his future, but he’s confident United’s league form would improve under him.

Solhekol also notes he is proud of the fact he has won two trophies in as many years.

Erik ten Hag aware of reports Manchester United have been in contact with other managers. He has always wanted to stay at United but is realistic when it comes to expectations about his future. He is proud of winning two trophies in two years and given time he is confident… — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 10, 2024

Although Ten Hag is likely to be still on holiday, it’s a weird way to plan for a new season, to have the summer clouded by uncertainty over the new manager.

The update from Solhekol is worded weirdly – almost like it’s from Ten Hag’s perspective as he remains out of the loop.

