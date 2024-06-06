Sky Sport: Roma tracking Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah

Roma have added Lyon attacker Ernest Nuamah to their list of targets for this summer.

The Giallorossi are seeking additional reinforcements ahead of next season.

With Federico Chiesa deemed the perfect solution to Daniele De Rossi’s preferred 4-3-3 set-up, Roma are also looking around for other players that fit the bill.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, the latest name on Roma’s radar is that of Ernest Nuamah.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian winger recently concluded his first season in the French top flight with Lyon.

In 29 appearances in Ligue 1, Nuamah collected 3 goals and 2 assists.

Like Chiesa, Nuamah is compatible with the tactical set-up that De Rossi wants to rely on next year as he can play on both wings.

Despite the elevated costs of his pricetag, the player represents a good opportunity for the Giallorossi who are looking to revolutionize their roster with younger top prospects.