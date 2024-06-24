Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso achieve feat not seen since 1998

The Chicago Sky got their first win over the Indiana Fever Sunday afternoon, winning a nail-biter 88-87. Rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso became the WNBA’s first set of rookie teammates to register at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in the same game since 1998.

In the process, Reese notched her eighth consecutive double-double and is one double-double away from tying Candace Parker’s single-season record streak set in 2015. She also became the first rookie to put up at least 25 points and 15 rebounds since Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson in 2018.

“I think we work so hard,” Reese said, according to CBS Sports. “I think just being able to have teammates that believe in you, believe in each other, have each other’s backs. I know my teammates got my back and I got their back and that’s what’s important. That’s what helped us pull it off today.”

The game was heavily attended, and Wintrust Arena was sold out, with tickets selling for as high as $9,000. Ticket prices for the game were the most expensive for a WNBA game ever. The average hovered at around $253, which is 187% higher than the Sky’s average purchase price of $88.

“It’s good for the game,” Reese said. “Good for women’s basketball but also good for women’s sports. Everybody’s watching right now. I think it’s just one of the most important times, right, and we just continue to keep putting on – I think both teams tonight did an amazing job of putting on a show. It was fun.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire