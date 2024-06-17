Sky rookie Angel Reese joins elite group of players with double-double

The Chicago Sky fell to the Indiana Fever on Sunday, 91-83, but rookie Angel Reese had herself a game. With her fifth straight double-double in the loss, Reese became the fourth rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in five consecutive games.

She joined Tina Charles, Cindy Brown and Teaira McCowan. Reese finished the game with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Despite her valiant effort, Chicago couldn’t pull out the win.

“Either I’m going to be mad and sad about (losing), or I’m going to get up and figure out what I can do better and look myself in the mirror and figure out what I can do better before the next game,” Reese said.

Another milestone for Angel Reese 🗣️ With her 5th straight double-double, Angel Reese becomes the 4th rookie in league history to record a double-double in 5+ consecutive games, joining: Tina Charles – 6x (6/18/2010 – 6/29/2010)

The Sky return home on Thursday to face the Dallas Wings.

