Sky: Roma ready to challenge Milan for ‘dream’ signing from Lille

AC Milan are expected to reinforce the defence with a new right-back this summer and Tiago Santos is one of their targets for the position. However, according to a report, Roma are also very keen on the Portuguese international.

We were the first to report about Milan’s interest in Santos, breaking the news on our Substack, and this has since been confirmed by various sources. There are also other targets on the Rossoneri’s radar, though, including Matty Cash of Aston Villa.

According to Sky Italia, as cited by MilanNews, Milan are not alone in the race for Santos as Daniele De Rossi is a big fan of the player. He considers the Lille right-back a ‘dream’ signing for Roma and a concrete attempt could perhaps be made in the coming weeks.

Milan, meanwhile, haven’t decided whether to accelerate their pursuit of the player. Perhaps the Giallorossi’s interest could prompt them to make a faster decision, although the arrival of the now former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca is a big advantage for the Rossoneri.

Although Geoffrey Moncada is working on several targets at the same time, the main focus is currently on the No.9 role and more specifically Joshua Zirkzee. After that, there will certainly be more movement elsewhere.