Sky 'represent' best of city, meet with President Barack Obama

Sky 'represent' best of city, meet with President Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

President Barack Obama met with the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The meeting was organized by Sky ownership and was not an honorary visit to the White House for winning the title.

"It was great meeting with our reigning WNBA champs, the Chicago Sky!" President Obama tweeted. "I am incredibly proud of these athletes, who represent the best of our city — on and off the court."

Last October, the Sky received a congratulatory phone call from the former president after the team celebrated its championship rally in Millennium Park. Chicago won its first title in franchise history with an 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

"You can tell when someone genuinely cares about the WNBA and continuing to further the league and continuing to want to want more for women," 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper told Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. "He didn't just want to meet, he knew and understood our backgrounds and who we are as people. You have to respect that."

The team also gifted President Obama with a No. 21 jersey.

The Sky received their championship rings in May during a pregame ceremony and raised their commemorative banner at Wintrust Arena.