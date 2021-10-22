Sky receive congratulatory call from President Barack Obama

Sky receive congratulatory call from President Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Chicago Sky celebrated winning its first WNBA title with a downtown rally in Millennium Park on Tuesday, President Barack Obama gave the team a call.

“I could not be prouder of you guys.”#skytown received a call from @BarackObama after their Championship celebration in downtown Chicago! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VuSHDHFv7N — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 21, 2021

"Hello?" President Obama said over the speaker phone. "Is this is the World Champion Chicago Sky?"

"Yes!" The winning team shouted back.

"Well, I just wanted to let you know that Michelle, Malia, Sasha and Barack are all proud as Chicagoans to have World Champs in our neighborhood."

The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in a thrilling fourth quarter comeback in Sunday's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The team celebrated its first title in franchise history with a parade that led to a packed rally in Millennium Park.

"I know it's especially special for you, Candace, bringing the trophy back home," President Obama said about Naperville native Candace Parker. "So, thank you for bringing some joy to the city."

The Sky signed two-time MVP Parker in February and brought more experience to the starting five. Parker — the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA Draft — won her first championship with the Sparks in 2016. She won her second title in front of a sold-out home crowd at Wintrust Arena.

"I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parade and the Chicago Bulls rally on television and dreaming of being in that moment," Parker said, who scored 16 points and had a game-tying three-pointer in Game 4. "To do it with this special group in front of a city that showed up, we turned up at Wintrust. Everybody that showed up, thank you."