Sky Open Season Wednesday in Dallas

The highly anticipated WNBA season starts tonight. The Sky have their season opener tomorrow night in Dallas against the Wings.

It’ll be the start of a new era for the Sky, who have a new GM, new Head Coach, Teresa Weatherspoon and two top draft picks. Kamilla Cardoso, unfortunately will miss the start of the season with a shoulder injury she sustained in the first preseason game. Angel Reese, the Sky’s other top draft pick had a very encouraging preseason.

Chris caught up with the Sun-Times Annie Costabile at Sky practice Monday to get her take on the Sky’s roster, their outlook for the upcoming season and the anticipation for the start of the WNBA season.

