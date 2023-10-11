Sky News criticised after Holly Willoughby’s exit announced from Jerusalem

Sky News has faced criticism for interrupting its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict to report on Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit.

The ITV presenter announced her departure from the morning stalwart after 14 years on social media on Tuesday.

Shortly after sharing her Instagram post, Sky News journalist Mark Austin, who is on the ground in Jerusalem, abruptly stopped the broadcaster’s news coverage to report on her This Morning exit.

Austin told viewers: “Let’s get some news away from here now. Presenter Holly Willoughby has told ITV that she will not return to host This Morning.

“She has not returned to the show since a man was charged last week with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.”

Austin was then joined by Sky correspondent Shamaan Freeman-Powell back in the studio, who continued reporting on Willoughby’s exit.

Viewers took to X as they shared their shock over the network’s decision to get Austin to report on the presenter’s TV resignation live from Israel.

Journalist Mark Austin is on the ground in Jerusalem (Sky News)

One viewer penned in response to the segment: “Imagine reporting live from an active war zone and having to stop reporting on that for the ‘Breaking News’ that Holly Willoughby has left This Morning. Our country is a parody sometimes.”

“I don’t think this was the best transition. The studio could have handled the Holly Willoughby announcement. I think it was highly inappropriate considering the circumstances,” another commented.

A third wrote: “I’m truly astounded by the lack of sensitivity displayed here.

“Interrupting live coverage of one of the most tragic events in decades to report on Holly Willoughby’s departure from a daytime TV show is simply beyond belief!”

Willoughby’s departure comes after a 36-year-old man was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the presenter.

The TV star’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left This Morning in May after he admitted to a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

Willoughby and Schofield, who had presented the show together since 2009, also co-hosted Dancing On Ice before Schofield’s ITV resignation.

Her exit from the network comes amid the current conflict in Israel and Palestine, which was triggered by Palestinian group Hamas’s attack on Israel over the weekend.

Celebrities such as Gal Gadot, Madonna and U2 have spoken out in the wake of the atrocities.

Sky News has been contacted for comment.