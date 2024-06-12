Sky: Napoli in talks with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso

Sky Sport Italia reports that Napoli have opened talks with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who is available on a free transfer.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are looking to strengthen their defensive department with at least two new centre-backs.

According to a fresh report from Sky Sport Italia, the Partenopei have opened talks with the entourage of Spanish defender Mario Hermoso who is available on a free transfer given that his contract runs out at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A, with Roma and Juventus previously said to be interested.

According to the report, Napoli have listened to the defender’s agents’ requests and could make their offer at a new summit today, Wednesday, June 12.

Hermoso’s potential signing does not mean Napoli won’t try to get Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino.

The Italy international remains Conte’s priority in defence, so Napoli will continue talking with the defender’s entourage and club.