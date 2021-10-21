Sky MVP Kahleah Copper is selling merch with iconic Finals photo

Sky MVP Copper is selling merch with iconic Finals photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky is now selling merchandise with her famous playoff picture on it.

Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is selling merch with her iconic photo on it



Petty 😂 pic.twitter.com/1FwbNsmyCE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2021

The photo shows Copper yelling at Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. In the second quarter, Cunningham tried tying the game with a layup and missed causing a fight between her and Copper for the rebound. Things got ugly and an infamous photo was born.

In Sunday's Game 4, the Sky beat the Mercury 80-74 in a thrilling fourth quarter comeback to win the team's first WNBA title in franchise history. Copper scored a game-high 22 points in Game 3's victory and put her team in position to win the championship.

Copper had 21 points in Game 1, 15 in Game 2 and finished Game 4 with 10 points. Copper averaged 18.6 points on 54.5 % shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 2 assists during the 2021 postseason.

"I'm just feeling this sense of reward of just my process and everything," Copper said after winning her first WNBA title. "I'm just so grateful that I have these teammates and that I have the coaching staff that genuinely believes in me and just gives me the confidence no matter what's going out there on the floor."

Story continues

The city of Chicago held a parade and rally in Millennium Park on Tuesday for the team's historic win. Sky fans were upset that championship merchandise wasn't immediately sold in stores in time for the parade and that championship items would only be sold online.

Now dipping her toe into retail, maybe the MVP can give the fans something better to wear.

"I just want to say thank you to my teammates and my coaches," Copper said at the championship rally. "The coaching staff, you all were incredible this postseason.

"I think this group is very special because we're really a family here."