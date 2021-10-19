Sky mock Diana Taurasi's broken door during championship parade

The Chicago Sky aren't going to let Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi get off that easy. The Sky mocked Taurasi during Tuesday's WNBA championship parade by making the door Taurasi allegedly broke a "special guest" during the festivities.

The team actually made sure the door was present at the parade. No, really.

JUST IN!



We have a special guest appearance at the #skytown Championship Rally. 🚪 pic.twitter.com/r8cljR21U1 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 19, 2021

Taurasi was accused of breaking that door following the Mercury's Game 4 loss to the Sky in the WNBA Finals. The win gave the Sky their first-ever WNBA championship.

Mercury players took the loss hard. In addition to Taurasi's reported outburst, Mercury players did not meet with the media following the Game 4 loss. Taurasi was asked about the door Monday, but did not provide a serious answer.

Taurasi wasn't the Sky's only target at the event.

Between these shirts on some Sky employees and the Taurasi door at championship rally, this team is reveling in the rivalry. pic.twitter.com/PqQ2HHhzFZ — Shannon Ryan (@SRyanAthletic) October 19, 2021

Sky celebrate first championship with parade in Chicago

It took the Sky over a decade, but the team finally delivered a championship to Chicago. To celebrate, the team held a parade Tuesday.

Illinois native Candace Parker, who joined the Sky last offseason, said she dreamed of this moment since watching the Chicago Bulls win championships in the '90s.

“I remember watching the Chicago Bulls’ parade on TV and dreaming of being in that moment.”@Candace_Parker turned her dream into reality 🙌



(via @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/2S0qqOTL2O — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 19, 2021

LOOK AT THAT SMILE 😁🏆 pic.twitter.com/fOsoJcBzg5 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 19, 2021

Sky players weren't the only stars present at the celebration. Chance the Rapper made an appearance, and got to try on Stefanie Dolson's gold medal.

Chance the Rapper tries on Stefanie Dolson’s gold medal. pic.twitter.com/6ERLmvzdvk — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 19, 2021