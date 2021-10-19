  • Oops!
Sky mock Diana Taurasi's broken door during championship parade

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
The Chicago Sky aren't going to let Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi get off that easy. The Sky mocked Taurasi during Tuesday's WNBA championship parade by making the door Taurasi allegedly broke a "special guest" during the festivities. 

The team actually made sure the door was present at the parade. No, really.

Taurasi was accused of breaking that door following the Mercury's Game 4 loss to the Sky in the WNBA Finals. The win gave the Sky their first-ever WNBA championship.

Mercury players took the loss hard. In addition to Taurasi's reported outburst, Mercury players did not meet with the media following the Game 4 loss. Taurasi was asked about the door Monday, but did not provide a serious answer.

Taurasi wasn't the Sky's only target at the event.

Sky celebrate first championship with parade in Chicago

It took the Sky over a decade, but the team finally delivered a championship to Chicago. To celebrate, the team held a parade Tuesday. 

Illinois native Candace Parker, who joined the Sky last offseason, said she dreamed of this moment since watching the Chicago Bulls win championships in the '90s.

Sky players weren't the only stars present at the celebration. Chance the Rapper made an appearance, and got to try on Stefanie Dolson's gold medal.

Sky players celebrate championship.
The Chicago Sky took a shot at Diana Taurasi at their championship parade. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

